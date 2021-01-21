Megan Thee Stallion Responds to False Report That Tory Lanez Charges Have Been Dropped

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to unconfirmed reports that the felony assault charge against Tory Lanez, in connection to him allegedly shooting her last summer, has been dropped.

On Thursday (Jan. 21), Megan Thee Stallion began tweeting to address rumors suggesting that she dropped charges against Tory after she confirmed last year that the Toronto artist is responsible for the gunshot wounds she sustained on the back of her feet on July 12, 2020. In several tweets shared by the 25-year-old rhymer, Megan proposed that the latest rumors surrounding the case is yet another ploy to derail the upcoming trial.

"AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up," she wrote on Twitter.

The report apparently stems from a tweet from a blog named FuciousTv. Their social media post reads, "According to the #LosAngeles County Superior Court website, the charges against #ToryLanez in the July 2020 incident have been or dropped. The website indicates that there are no upcoming trial dates after the hearing that was held yesterday. Story developing."

In a follow-up tweet, the blog tweeted that there was a clerical error on the Los Angeles County Superior Court's website.

In the same thread of tweets from the Houston native, Megan—without mentioning any names—suggested that Tory Lanez is an abuser, who shot her last year. She also stood her ground in clarifying that their court date was only postponed due to the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, which took place on Tuesday (Jan. 20).

"Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out !" Megan continued. "Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL"

Megan went on to mention how she has been labeled a villain for speaking out against her alleged abuser. "How tf I get shot now I’m the worlds biggest mf villain !? All y’all pussy ass niggas and pick me ass hoes GONE EAT YO MF WORDS," she wrote.

Then the down South MC fired back at a Twitter user who was criticizing her for speaking on the shooting. "are you living under a rock ?! You think I brought this up today ?! AND IF I WANNA KEEP TALKING ABT ME GETTING SHOT I CAN TF ?" Megan tweeted.

She also wrote, "Y’all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING."

Hot Girl Meg later opened up about the trauma she's been battling coupled with the impact of losing both of her parents. "Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive," she added.

Joe Coscarelli, a music reporter with The New York Times, also confirmed the reports that the charges against Tory being dropped are false. Despite the fallacious claims that the charges filed against Tory by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office were dropped, the rumor later grew legs after social media began commenting on the reports. In a tweet shared by Coscarelli, he says the case is ongoing and that the next court date is set for mid-February.

"A rep for Tory Lanez says it is NOT TRUE that charges against him in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting were dropped: 'The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn't been updated ... The next hearing date is in mid-February.'," he tweeted.

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle back in November of 2020. He was initially hit with the charges in October of 2020. Tory, who wasn't physically present at the arraignment and made an appearance by phone, was ordered to surrender any guns in his possession and had a bail set at $190,000. A protective order was also put in place, enforcing that Tory stay at least 100 yards away from Megan.