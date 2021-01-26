Tory Lanez Reportedly Claims to Have Evidence Against Megan Thee Stallion, Megan’s Lawyer Fires Back

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team has responded to a report that Tory Lanez is seeking permission to officially speak his piece to defend himself after allegedly shooting Megan last summer.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (Jan. 26), the Toronto rapper, born Daystar Peterson, has requested that the judge presiding over his felony assault case in the shooting modify his gag order, which prohibits him from speaking on the shooting incident in its entirety.

Tory has not only been barred from speaking on information he receives from prosecutors pertaining to the shooting, but he is forbidden from contacting Megan via social media. However, Tory doesn't think this is fair and is pushing back from the ruling that was made against him when he pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded gun in November of last year.

In the court docs, Tory reportedly says that Meg's ability to speak openly about the case in public while he cannot is unjust because he's unable to defend himself. Tory also claims in the court documents that he has proof that can disprove Megan Thee Stallion's side of the story, including "evidence of gunshot residue implicating others." But the gag order prevents him from revealing any of this information. The Canadian-bred artist is also concerned that his silence will serve as an admission of guilt and will support the allegations Megan has made against him.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, is responding to the report that Tory has evidence to prove that he is innocent. In a statement provided to XXL this afternoon, Spiro said, "Did the motion fail to mention that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her 'Sorry'? I haven't had a chance to read it.”

Meg's lawyer is likely referring to the apology that was reportedly issued by Tory to the former 2019 XXL Freshman last September, about two months after the shooting took place. TMZ reported about the leaked text messages back on Sept. 9, 2020. Apparently, 16 hours after the incident happened, Tory allegedly texted Megan admitting that inebriation is what led to the shooting.

One message allegedly read, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was just too drunk." The text allegedly also reportedly read, "Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk."

Tory Lanez's reported request for permission to speak out on the July 2020 incident comes five days after the Houston native hopped on Twitter to denounce rumors that she had dropped the charges filed against the 28-year-old artist.

On Jan. 21, Megan Thee Stallion responded to unconfirmed reports that Tory Lanez was no longer facing charges stemming from the shooting on July 12, 2020, in which she says Tory is responsible for the gunshot wounds she sustained on her feet.

"AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up," Megan tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Meg wrote, "Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL."

The initial report of the Good News rhymer dropping the charges against Tory originates from the blog Furious Tv. The blog later said the information they posted on Twitter was inaccurate due to a clerical error on the Los Angeles County Superior Court's website.

As previously reported, Tory Lanez's next court date is set for mid-February.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, a rep for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's attorney for a comment on this matter.