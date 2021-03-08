It's that time again. Need to do some spring cleaning? The Mercer County Improvement Authority is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling free event on Saturday, March 27th at the Dempster Fire School, according to the flyer on the MCIA's official website.

I look forward to this event every year. Its a great time to get rid of stuff that's been taking up space in your house. If you have any old tvs, microwaves, computers, printers, fax machines, copiers, dvd players, cd players, oil based paints, paint thinner, car batteries, propane gas tanks, bug repellent, and more, this is the day to finally purge them. You know you're not allowed to just put that stuff in with your regular trash, right?

Here are more details: The event is Saturday, March 27th from 8am - 2pm. Rain or Shine. You must have proof that you're a Mercer County resident (Driver's license is fine). For a complete list of which items you can and cannot bring, please click here.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're asking you to follow some simple rules:

-Limit of one person per vehicle.

-You must stay in your vehicle at all times with your windows closed.

-Items you wish to dispose of must be in the trunk or back of your car. They may not be placed in your passenger seat.

-Containers will not be returned.

*Workers have the right to deny you, if the above guidelines have not been followed.

The Dempster Fire School is located at 350 Lawrence Station Road, Lawrence Township.

For more information, you can call (609) 278-8086 or click here.