Save the date. The Mercer County Improvement Authority is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling Event next weekend, September 18th and September 19th, at the Dempster Fire School, according to a flyer on Facebook.

I look forward to this event every year. Its a great time to get rid of stuff that's been taking up room in your house. If you have any old tvs, microwaves, computers, printers, fax machines, copiers, dvd players, cd players, oil based paints, paint thinner, car batteries, propane gas tanks, bug repellent, and more, this is the weekend to finally purge them. You know you're not allowed to just put that stuff in with your regular trash, right?

Here are more details: The event is Friday, September 18th from Noon - 5pm and Saturday, September 19th from 8am - 3pm. Rain or Shine. You must be a Mercer County resident. For a complete list of which items you can and cannot bring, please click here.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're asking you to follow some simple rules:

-Limit of one person per vehicle.

-You must stay in your vehicle at all times with your windows closed.

-Items you wish to dispose of must be in the trunk or back of your car. They may not be placed in your passenger seat.

-Containers will not be returned.

*Workers have the right to deny you, if the above guidelines have not been followed.

The Dempster Fire School is located at 350 Lawrence Station Road.

