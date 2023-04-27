I bet you have a stack of papers laying around your house right now that you keep meaning to shred, right? I know I do. They're all on my home office chair.

My paper shredder is on the smaller side so takes time to shred stuff. I always say I'm going to keep up with it, but I never do. Haha.

Good news. The Mercer County Improvement Authority is hosting a FREE paper shredding day this Saturday (April 29, 2023). It will be happening at 651 South Broad Street, Lot 4. The gates will open at 9am and you have until noon to stop by and shred.

You can bring up to 8 bankers boxes filled with papers. Don't miss it. It will feel so good to get rid of some of your clutter.

You must be a Mercer County resident in order to have your papers shredded. Have your ID ready to be checked when you arrive.

If you're trying to figure out where this is, it's very close to the Cure Insurance Area. It's very easy to get to.

This paper shredding event will take place rain or shine. Rain is in the forecast, but don't worry you won't have to get wet. There are usually helpers at these events that will grab your papers from your car.

Fun fact - When I've gone to this event in the past, there's a camera on the side of the truck where you can watch your documents/papers going through the shredder. It's cool.

Please do not bring any household chemicals or electronics. There's a separate event for those.

For more information, call (609) 278-8086 or click here.