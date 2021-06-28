Mercer County FREE Movie Series is Back

More good news as the world continues to open back up. The Mercer County Movie Series is back for 2021, according to the Mercer County Park Commission. Save the dates now. How exciting.

The FREE movies will kick off on Friday, July 23rd and run through September 25th. Free is in your budget, isn't it? I love it. I get that it's super expensive to take your family to the movies, so here's your chance.

The movies will take place at different, cool venues throughout the county, so pay attention to the schedule.

Here's the movie lineup:

Friday, July 23rd from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at Arm & Hammer Park - Godzilla Vs. Kong. Parental Discretion is advised.

Saturday, July 24th from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at Arm & Hammer Park - Wonder Woman 1984. Parental Discretion is advised.

Friday, August 6th from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at Arm & Hammer Park - Tenet. Parental Discretion is advised.

Saturday, August 7th from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at Arm & Hammer Park - A League of their Own.

Friday, September 10th from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at Rosedale Park - Batman (1989 version). Parental Discretion is advised.

Friday, September 17th from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at South Riverwalk Park - Raya and the Last Dragon

Saturday, September 25th from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds - Scoob!

**Things to remember:

Seating is providing at Arm & Hammer Park (home of Trenton Thunder Baseball). Stadium seating. The other venues, be sure to bring along a blanket or lawn chairs.

There will be vendors at each movie site. You may still bring a cooler with sealed bottles of water. No glass bottles and no outside food and drinks will be allowed.

Doors will open one hour before the movie starts.

The Mercer County Park Commission posted that "Dates, times, locations, and information are subject to change," so, follow them on Facebook by clicking here to keep up with the latest information.

