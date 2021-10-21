Mercer County Has The Most Expensive Gas In New Jersey

If you think you're paying a LOT for gasoline in Mercer County, you're not wrong. We're actually paying the MOST in the entire state of New Jersey, AAA reports (as of Wednesday, October 20).

Of course, the cost of gasoline is going up everywhere in the country. I hear people complaining all the time now that they are paying a lot more in gas than they did a year ago. They are not wrong. Everyone is paying more for gas than we did a year ago.

In fact, according to Buck County Courier Times, gas prices across the country right now are the highest they've been since 2014.

AAA shared a map that shows the states with the highest gas prices and New Jersey is paying about $3.409 a gallon. Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, the price is hovering around $3.54 a gallon.

Check this out: at this exact moment last year, Mercer County was paying about $1.16 less than today's gas prices. In October 2020, it cost about $2.24 for a gallon of gas.

Now Mercer County has the most expensive gasoline in the entire state — at $3.50. But that price tag is not far at all from some of our neighboring counties including Middlesex, Somerset, and Monmouth Counties.

Meanwhile, Sussex, Warren, Burlington, Camden, Salem, and Cumberland are the counties with the cheapest gas prices in the state of New Jersey. But those are not a bargain at all.