There are some changes in the works at Quaker Bridge Mall, according to mall officials.

You may have already noticed that the Vera Bradley store permanently closed at the end of January. While some shoppers were sorry to see it go, I think you'll love its replacement.

Taking its place is Twine. Sound familiar? It's the awesome boutique gift and card store not far away in Hopewell.

It's expected to be open sometime in May. On Instagram it says, "New store, new products, same Twine. Whimsy.

You'll find so many unique gifts carefully selected for this eclectic shop like books, greeting cards like you've never seen before, stickers, candles, Jellycats, toys, home goods, socks, gift for men (who are always hard to buy for) and more. It's stocked with things that you won't find anywhere else.

There's a li'l twine section too...gifts for babies, toddlers and parents to be.

You can shop online. You will love the greeting cards. They made me laugh out loud. I will be placing an order and already have friends in mind for the different cards. They say everything you really want to say.

Don't worry, the fun shop in Hopewell isn't going anywhere. The Quaker Bridge Mall location will be Twine's 2nd location.

Check out twine. on Facebook here and on Instagram here. You'll want to see this for yourself.

Twine is located at 8 Somerset Street in Hopewell, NJ. It's next to Tomato Factory Antiques and near Aunt Chubby's Luncheonette.

As soon as I find out grand opening information for Quaker Bridge Mall, I'll pass it along.

