Mercer County Park Bike Share Program Back for 2022

It's time to get outside and have some fun. You can take a leisurely ride and get some exercise at the same time. This is perfect for those of you who don't have a bike. A friend of mine who lives in an apartment has no room to store a bike, so is super excited about this.

You can pick up a bike at any of these three County park locations: Rosedale Park on Federal City Road, Red Barn in Mercer Meadows at Keefe and Cold Soil Road, and Mercer County Park in West Windsor, near the 9/11 Memorial.

There are eight bikes at each location. You can rent one by going on the Verve - Micro mobility Sharing app...it's in the app store or Google Play. When you're finished your ride you can return the bike to any of the three park locations.

It doesn't cost much to go for a ride. The cost is $1 to get started then 18 cents per mile after that. I don't know about you, but, I can't go more than a couple of miles. Lol.

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes says, "Mercer County is becoming more bike-friendly through our country roadways and in our parks. The bike share program continues to provide our park users with an inexpensive and convenient way to enjoy biking without needing one of your own.

You have to be at least 18 years old to ride.

For more information, click here.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus