The most adorable trend is taking over Mercer County, New Jersey right now and I honestly think everyone needs to take part in it.

Over the past few years, a Facebook group called Mercer Rocks NJ was made a lot of people hopped on the trend. It's a trend that's happening in the Mercer County area that has people collecting rocks, painting them, and then hiding them all over the county for others to find.

You can trade them, rehide them, or keep them for yourself, and I just think it's a fun little game that's happening in Mecer right now!

The Facebook group is full of artists and families who have contributed to this community trend and I just think it's an awesome way to get everyone to come together and have a little bit of fun.

Over the past few years, people have gotten so creative with different themes and pictures they decide to paint on these rocks.

While scrolling through the Mercer Rocks NJ Facebook group, people really go all out. Some people are painting 15 rocks at a time some with Father's Day themes, Fourth Of July themes, Halloween and even paying tribute to their favorite logos or cartoons.

The group is working on getting a ton of projects started like a snake of painted rocks and more to come. I can’t wait to start painting and spotting them everywhere!

This is the absolute perfect trend for summer and now that you know about Mercer Rocks, I'm sure you'll be seeing them everywhere.

