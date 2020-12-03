Michigan Hotel Creates ‘Buddy The Elf’ Room For Christmas

If you are a fan of the movie Elf, then we found the most epic getaway you can have this holiday season. The Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, Michigan is spicing up their hotel rooms for Christmas with different themes and one of the more popular rooms is the 'Buddy the Elf' themed suite.

The room comes completely decked out in Christmas decorations, including 5,000 feet of paper garland (just like the decorations Buddy made in the movie), a variety of foods from the elves 4 main food groups (candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup), and a "Buddy's mailroom cocktail kit" (Maker's Mark and some mixers).

The 'Buddy the Elf' themed room is filling up fast so if you want to get a chance to stay there, you better book your vacation now.

And, if Elf isn't your thing, the Royal Park Hotel has another holiday themed room for you. How about you stay in a Gingerbread themed room? Here is a sample from the room's description: "Imagine the ceiling and suite sprinkled with snowflakes, candy canes, and all things gingerbread! Guests will receive a welcome amenity of a 32 oz growler filled with their draft beer / hard cider of choice, and a variety of gingerbread sweet treats!"

Plus, as a bonus, a portion of the proceeds from the Gingerbread themed suite will go to benefit the Salvation Army.

Are there any other Christmas themed rooms that you'd like to see? Let us know if you have any ideas!