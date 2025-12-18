New Jersey is no stranger to winners of huge Christmas light competitions.

NJ family featured on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight

I just got word that another family in the Garden State has wowed audiences and made a name for themselves on an ABC-TV competition show.

You may have seen it. It's called "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The grand prize is $50,000

Families from all over the country show off their extravagant Christmas light displays in hopes of winning the grand prize of $50,000.

All of the displays shown have become a bright spot in their communities, no pun intended. Neighbors gather, strangers come from afar to check out the lights, and in many cases, food, toys, or money is collected for the less fortunate.

Home in Pennsauken featured on the show

A home on Bryn Mawr Avenue in Pennsauken competed on the show this holiday season, and oh boy, it's something special. There are 82,000 Christmas lights.

Pennsauken via Facebook Pennsauken via Facebook loading...

It had been a goal of the Hak family to be on the show. They've been fans of the show for years. Brian, Jenn, and their two daughters work for months each year to put on a spectacular light show. The theme of the lights is "Summer in December."

After a social media search, producers of the show reached out to them and wanted to feature them.

The family learned the ins and outs of TV production. They spent 2 days filming for a 10-minute appearance on the show.

The Hak family in Pennsauken won the grand prize

All their work has paid off, because they just won the $50,000 grand prize.

Congratulations.

If you'd like to check out the winning home, it's located at 8220 Bryn Mawr Avenue in Pennsauken.

Other NJ families have won the grand prize in years past

Last year, the McCarty-Williams family in Pittman, NJ, won the grand prize. Their light display, "Frostland Village," is amazing. For more details and to find out where it is, click here.

Back in 202, the Martel family in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) won the grand prize for their light display, "Martel's Christmas Wonderland." Click here for their story.

