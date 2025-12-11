One Of The Most Fun Ways to See Holiday Lights This Year is in Princeton, NJ
Remember when your parents would load you and your brothers and sisters into the car in your pajamas, with a cup of hot cocoa and snacks, to drive around local neighborhoods to check out all of the holiday lights?
Me too. We did it every year. It was a family tradition.
There's a unique way to see holiday lights in Princeton
Nowadays, that same idea has evolved into a really cool holiday experience in Mercer County. Drive around and look at holiday lights and decorations in Princeton in a chauffeured trolley.
READ MORE: Mercer County Boathouse hosting first Holiday Shop N' Sip
BYOB Holiday Trolley Tours are December 13 and 14
Princeton Tour Company is running BYOB Holiday Trolley Tours on December 13 and 14. This sounds like so much fun, doesn't it?
You'll jump on a trolley with family and friends (or both) and be escorted around town while sipping your drink of choice, if you so choose (make sure to bring your ID). You'll learn fascinating facts about the area, which is, of course, rich with history, with many famous people referring to Princeton as their old stomping grounds.
The tour starts downtown, in Palmer Square, with the traditional Christmas tree, lighting up the Green. You'll hear a quick history of the town and how it became home to one of the most prestigious universities in the world.
Then, you'll visit the architecturally pleasing neighborhoods of historical greats, Paul Robeson, Albert Einstein, Grover Cleveland, Woodrow Wilson, Betsey Stockton, Andrew Carnegie, Robert Wood Johnson, Robert Oppenheimer, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Toni Morrison, Philip Roth, Michael Graves, and more, according to the website.
READ MORE: Mercer County's Martel's Christmas Wonderland is open; here's what's new this year
Don't worry, you won't have to bundle up to brave the cold. The trolley is heated and comfortable.
If you've been on the BYOB Holiday Trolley before, don't pass this year. The leisurely ride has been redesigned and is ready to give you a new experience.
Grab more information by clicking here.
