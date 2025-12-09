Grab your friends. There's a new holiday event in Mercer County this season you're going to want to check out.

Holiday Shop N' Sip will be at the boathouse in Mercer County Park

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering, located in Mercer County Park, in West Windsor Township, has announced its first ever Holiday Shop N' Sip. You're invited.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering via Facebook

Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

There will be local vendors, food and drinks available to buy

This concept has been catching on recently. You'll be able to get your holiday shopping started (or done) by shopping from local vendors, while enjoying a few cocktails, or wine, and some light food. Perfect.

There will be a cash bar and light menu available for purchase.

IvanZivkovic

It's December 12th from 5 - 10 PM

Save the date. The Holiday Shop N' Sip will be Friday evening, December 12, from 5 PM - 10 PM.

The Mercer County Boathouse on Mercer Lake will be filled with holiday music and local vendors, offering all kinds of unique goods.

Over 30 local vendors will be there

There will be over 30 vendors on-site, including:

Barbara Jean Designs

Etched By Nancy

The Shabby Chakra

Hot Mess With a Press

Bloomers N Things

DiversiTEA

Jackie Makes It

Kikapu Afrique

Avon

Colorstreet

IBD Woodcraft

Oui Balm

Paparazzi Jewelry

Pampered Chef

M O S T Homemade Dog Treats

Glitterfly Creationz

Mercer Oaks Catering

Mercer County Park

This is a fabulous way to get together with friends (or have a date night), shop local, and have some festive fun.

The Boathouse hosts the very popular summer Happy Hours for the past few years.

Mercer County Boathouse via Facebook

This year, the final Happy Hour was a Halloween Bash. Now, the Holiday Shop N' Sip. Hopefully, there are more fun events coming in the near future.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering is located at 334 South Post Road (in Mercer County Park), West Windsor.

Happy holidays. Enjoy. Shop 'til you drop. Ha ha.

