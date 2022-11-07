A $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Bucks County, PA

A lottery ticket — which was sold at a busy Doylestown retailer — won a whopping $1 million jackpot in Saturday night's huge Powerball drawing.

Pennsylvania lottery officials made the announcement on Monday, just ahead of tonight's upcoming record-smashing Powerball drawing.

Officials say the ticket for Saturday night's (November 5) Powerball drawing matched all five of the white balls drawn.

Get our free mobile app

Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69. The ticket did not match the red Powerball number, which was 20.

The ticket was sold at Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever, which is located at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The retailer will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The ticket sold in Doylestown was actually one of two $1 million tickets sold in the state on Saturday. The other was sold at the Get Go in Elizabeth, Allegheny County, Pa.

A total of 282,800 other Powerball tickets won various prizes on Saturday night.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes, officials said.

Meanwhile, Monday night's Powerball drawing will have a grand prize of $1.9 billion. That's the largest lottery jackpot in the country's history. The cash value of tonight's jackpot is $929.1, lottery officials say.