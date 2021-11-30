Minivan driver dies in Route 130 crash with tractor trailer in Bordentown, NJ

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — The driver of a minivan died after he crashed into a tractor trailer on Route 130 Monday night, according to township police.

Bordentown Police Chief Brian Pesce said David Jenkins, 58, of Pemberton, was driving north on the roadway when his 2005 Dodge Caravan slammed into the side of the trailer, as it made a left turn onto Taconic Road around 8:10 p.m.

Video shown by CBS Philly from the crash shows the front half of the Caravan underneath the trailer. Pesce said Jenkins was the only person in the minivan.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the tractor trailer, Eugene Mercer, 58, of Bridgeport, CT.

Crash between a tractor trailer and SUV on Route 130 in Bordentown Township 11/29/21 (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news)

Pesce did not disclose any other circumstances of the crash.

Northbound Route 130 was closed for about six hours into the early hours of Tuesday.

Six people have died in five crashes along the Burlington County stretch of Route 130 in 2021, according to State Police statistics.

