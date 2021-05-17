Forest Fire Erupts in Pemberton, NJ Late Monday Night

Smoke is visible for miles across Burlington County this morning after a large forest fire erupted overnight in Pemberton, NJ (Burlington County). We're told that the fire is still burning as of Tuesday morning, and many are reporting that the smoke is visible for miles.

A state Forest Fire Service spokeswoman tells Townsquare Media that the agency is "assessing the situation" and did not yet have specifics about the fire, as of Tuesday morning.

The wildfire, which is burning inside the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, has consumed more than 400 acres so far, NBC10 reports.

The fire is burning in a heavily wooded area, and as of midnight Tuesday, 6ABC is reporting that no homes or structures were immediately in danger. Smoky conditions, however, have forced officials to close Four Mile and Pea Patch two roads.

No additional details were immediately made available from the state's forest fire service.

The fire marks the second significant forest fire in just as many days across New Jersey. On Sunday a 617-acre fire was reported in the Bass River State Forest near Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Firefighters have battled that blaze, and they've made significant progress in their battle.

In fact, that fire no longer poses a threat to any structures. It is now 75% contained, officials said Monday evening.