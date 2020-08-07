MLB Announces a Revised Phillies Schedule

The Phillies are about to make up for some lost time.

Major League Baseball announced a revised schedule for the Phillies, who missed a weeks worth of games due to the Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak while they were in Philadelphia during the opening weekend of the 2020 baseball season.

With that the Phillies will be playing a total of 36 games over the final 34 days to play catch-up with the rest of the league.

The new schedule has the Phillies playing a stretch of seven games in five days during the month of Sept., among the schedule changes.