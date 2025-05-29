In sports, mascots are usually the most friendly, approachable, and family-oriented part of the game.

While that’s usually true, one mascot has recently been granted quite the honor. We all know and love this mascot for being crazy on the field, good with the fans, and making the game more enjoyable.

Something I never really thought I’d need is a poll of the sexiest mascots in baseball. I didn’t think that mascots could be sexy, but apparently, according to these new stats, they can be to some.

The results were kind of shocking. One mascot in particular secured the top spot, soaring over others like the San Diego Chicken and Mr. Met.

The decision sparked a lot of confused reactions online, with fans and critics being left really confused.

This led to a wave of social media discussions, memes, and even debates on late-night talk shows.

Which Mascot Has Been Named The Sexiest?

So, the “sexiest” mascot in question is none other than the Phillie Phanatic, the beloved and crazy green guy who has been entertaining Philadelphia Phillies fans since 1978.

He’s known for messing with the opposing team and bringing the fans a whole lot of joy. I’ve always personally loved the Phonetic, but “sex” has never been a word I would use to describe him.

The Phanatic has once again proven that in the world of sports, anything can become a topic of discussion.

I am genuinely confused where this poll came from, who voted on it, etc. I need some answers.

As the debate rages on, it's clear that the Phillie Phanatic has become more than just a symbol of team spirit.

