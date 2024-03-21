Looks like another eatery is down in Cherry Hill and Marlton.

MOD Pizza, is suddenly closing two of its New Jersey locations. The locations at 706 Haddonfield Rd Suite 1 in Cherry Hill and 300 NJ-73 S Suite J-1 in Marlton are shutting down.

This is according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham.' Word spread from employees that the eateries are permanently shutting their doors for good after Friday, March 22.

This has seemingly come out of nowhere. According to the post, employees got a mere 2 days notice!

This comes as shocking news to patrons in the comments section lamenting over the loss of the two locations:

"A real shame. Their food was good and they were amazing community partners."'

"Awww that's so sad. So many good, local businesses are closing. Wishing their employees the best and that they can find other opportunities soon."

"Darn….I loved their pizza!"

"Aw man. One of the only places for a personal size pie w vegan cheese."

Why is MOD Pizza closing in Marlton and Cherry Hill?

So far, there's no official statement on why the two locations are closing, but they're not the only ones. It looks like this is happening in other states too.

The MOD Pizza in Flower Mound, Texas also just suddenly closed. The manager cited "not enough business."

This is a real shame considering that everyone seemed to really enjoy their quality of pizza. We're certainly hoping that the employees who were blindsided by this news find something else soon.

Are you sad to see MOD Pizza go?

