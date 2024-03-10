Are you ready for a serious hot chicken sandwich contender in New Jersey? Get ready, because it's coming!

Last year, we were so excited to see that Love & Honey Fried Chicken would be expanding to 6 different locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey! Now we finally have a better idea of exactly where they're coming!

What is Love & Honey Fried Chicken?

If you haven't tried Love & Honey Fried Chicken yet, they just might chance your life. They're a popular Philadelphia-based fried chicken spot in Northern Liberties, (1100 N Front St).

Since launching in 2017, they've gained a loyal following and have been nationally recognized as one of the hottest fried chicken places.

This is something to get so excited for! Their menu includes crispy, mouth-watering chicken sandwich options like The Biscuit Jawn, The OG Sandwich, and The Nashville Sandwich. You can also grab some fried chicken tenders, chicken wings, tater tots, family meals, and 7 homemade sauces. Check out their full menu HERE.

Where is Love & Honey Fried Chicken opening in New Jersey?

Hello South Jersey! According to one of their recent Instagram posts, their first New Jersey location is coming to Marlton!

However, there's no word yet on any exact location just yet. According to a comment on their Instagram page, they'll announce addresses as soon as the leases are signed. We'll keep our eyes peeled.

And they're not done! They'll be announcing even more locations soon - so fingers crossed we'll see at least one more coming in New Jersey!