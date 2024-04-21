Panda Express in Marlton, NJ (Finally) Announces Grand Opening Date!

This one's been a long time coming!

Get ready for another fast-casual food option in Burlington County. Panda Express is coming soon to Marlton, New Jersey, and they've finally announced their grand opening date! Their doors will open for business on Monday, April 29! Finally!

They're located at 743 Route 73 S, right near the Target.

They'll be celebrating the big day with a special grand opening event starting at 10 am! If you're one of the first 88 people through the door, you'll even get a free t-shirt according to their Facebook event page:

"Come celebrate the grand opening of the newest Panda Express restaurant in Marlton, New Jersey. Monday, April 29th at 10:00AM EST with a special ribbon cutting event. The first Lucky 88 guests will receive an exclusive Panda Express branded t-shirt! #PandaGrandOpening"

We've been keeping track of their opening since around November 2022, when construction first began. Things were kind of moving along at a snail's pace, and the plans had been a bit uncertain since the original plan was for the space to be the new location of First Watch, which is a brunch and lunch restaurant chain, but those plans fell through.

There are two more Panda Express locations not too far away from this one - one in Voorhees and one in Cherry Hill. So if you absolutely need an orange chicken and lo mein fix, check one of them out.

The wait is finally over! Will you be checking the new Panda Express during their grand opening?

