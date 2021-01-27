28 Modern Black History Makers and Moments

B.B. King also known as the “The King of Blues,” is considered one of the 'Top 5 Most Influential Blues Guitarists of All-Time,' according to Blues Rock Review. Born Riley B. King on September 16, 1925, in Itta Bena, Mississippi, he earned the No. 17 spot on Gibson’s list of the “Top 50 Guitarists of All Time.” King, who has released more than 50 albums, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Even though King passed away in 2015, we can still enjoy his sultry performances, thanks to many videos on Youtube, like the one below. It's his live performance of 'The Thrill is Gone' at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1993.

Video credit: Eagle Rock via Youtube