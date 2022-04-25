Why Do The Mets Keep Beating This Monmouth County, NJ Pitcher?

I love the Mets. But if they keep beating a great pitcher from Monmouth County, I'm going to have to do something about it.

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets Getty Images loading...

For Mets fans, it's difficult for us to get used to our team dominating anyone or any other team. Fortunately for us, it looks like things are changing for the better for the CitiField faithful.

Last week though, the Mets chalked up another win against a pitcher I wanted to see do well against my beloved baseball squad. I'm not saying I wanted him to win, I'm just saying I didn't want him to lose.

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets Getty Images loading...

I'm talking about San Francisco Giants hurler Anthony DeSclafani. If you think the name rings a bell, it probably does.

Anthony was born in Freehold, grew up in Howell, and attended Colts Neck High School before heading to the University of Florida to play for the Gators.

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets Getty Images loading...

Here's the problem. Every time he tangles with the Mets it seems, the guys in blue and orange seem to find a way to win. Anthony hasn't picked up a win in the last seven games he's pitched against the Metropolitans, according to Mets announcers.

I can count on one hand the players I root for when they're playing against the Mets, but he is one of them. The next time the two tangle, I have a specific hope in mind.

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets Getty Images loading...

I hope Anthony tosses 6 shutout innings, and then the Mets score two in the 8th off the Giants' bullpen and win the game. No loss for Anthony, and no loss for the Mets.

On the other hand, it's not a DeSclafani win either, but I have to draw the line somewhere. We are trying to win another World Series in Queens after all.

If You Love Monmouth County Sports Then You Love Monmouth County Sports Bars

The Charm That Is Downtown Freehold, NJ