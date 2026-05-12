One of the most underrated spots on the East Coast is right here in our backyard. So, instead of planning a getaway vacation (which could be costly), plan a staycation and discover all the cool things to do, close to home.

Bucks County has been named one of the most underrated spots on the East Coast

Travel + Leisure, a national magazine, has named Bucks County, Pennsylvania, "One of the Most Underrated Places on the East Coast."

READ MORE: New P.J. Whelihan's just opened in Bucks County

George Washington crossed the Delaware River in Bucks County

Do you agree? I do. Bucks County is home to the most adorable, picturesque small towns, perfect for strolling, shopping, dining, and in some cases, treating yourself to a quaint overnight stay. New Hope is one you don't want to miss. If you're a history buff, you can visit the spot where George Washington took his famous jaunt, crossing the Delaware River, way back in 1776.

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Peddler's Village named one of the best shopping centers in America

Of course, Lahaska is home to Peddler's Village, named one of the best shopping centers in America by USA Today. It's filled with the cutest, unique shops, fabulous restaurants, cozy lodging, and fun, family-friendly events throughout the year.

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READ MORE: Bucks County Taproom closing for good

Doylestown's main street area could be on a postcard. It has a quaint, traditional Main Street feel, with the County Theater being a focal point. There are also two castles in Doylestown, Fonthill Castle and Mercer Museum. Oh, and there's also a Vampire Museum, if that's your kind of thing.

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A Sesame Street-themed amusement park is in Bucks County

If you have small children, Sesame Place is in Langhorne. It's a smaller, manageable amusement park that is Sesame Street-themed. You can shop in the world's largest Sesame Place store while you're there. I have the best memories of taking my children there to ride the rides, see the parades, and hug all their favorite Sesame Street characters.

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Celebrity Yolanda Hadid lives in Bucks County

Bucks County is also home to a few celebrities. Yolanda Hadid has transformed a lavender farm near New Hope, which just went back on the market for $10 million. Take a peek inside by clicking here. Bradley Cooper also has a home in Bucks County, and has been spotted in restaurants in the area.

There is so much more to discover in Bucks County. It has the most spectacular scenery and so much more. Click here to read much more about it.

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