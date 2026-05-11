Popular Local Brewery Permanently Closing Bristol, PA Taproom

Popular Local Brewery Permanently Closing Bristol, PA Taproom

Naked Brewing Bristol via Facebook

Another sign of the times.

A popular Bucks County brewing company is planning to shut down its taproom in Bristol Borough this summer, according to Levittown Now.

Naked Brewing Company is closing its Bristol taproom for good

Naked Brewing Company announced today (Monday, May 11) that it will close the doors of its taproom on Mill Street next month. Its last day of business will be June 28.

READ MORE: P.J. Whelihan's Pub & Restaurant just opened a new Bucks County location

The heartbreaking news was posted on Facebook. The post said how they've always loved brewing unique beers and opening a space where people could bond over them, but unfortunately, times have changed. Rising operating costs are to blame, and a shifting market for craft beers.

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Rising costs are to blame for Naked Brewing Bristol closing in June

A statement from the owners said, “We can no longer sustainably provide a product we’re proud of at a reasonable price while also making ends meet and paying our employees a decent wage. The cost of ingredients, supplies, and day-to-day operations has skyrocketed, and the market has shifted away from the complex craft beers that are the heart of what we do.”

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They thanked their loyal customers and conveyed how much they loved sharing weekends with them.

READ MORE: Popular NJ ice cream shop opening Bucks County location

Naked Brewing Company via Facebook
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It seems as if the future of the Huntingdon Valley location (the original location) is uncertain as well. At the end of the Facebook post announcing the closing of Naked Bristol Taproom, it said, "PS - Our brewery location in Huntingdon Valley will remain open on weekends until the end of the year. More on that later."

The Naked Brewing Company's taproom on Mill Street in Bristol Borough opened six years ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on the closure, click here.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Filed Under: Bristol
Categories: Articles, Bucks County, Chris & the Crew, Lifestyle, Local News, Pennsylvania, Restaurants

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