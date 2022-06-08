Monstrous Great White Shark Makes an Appearance Off of the New Jersey Coast

One may call this nightmare fuel.

They are fascinating.

They are frightening.

They are roaming the oceans. Sometimes you wouldn’t even know it.

That being said, we still jump into the ocean without a single thought about it.

Over the weekend, fishermen off the coast of New Jersey got something a little more than they bargained for when out at sea.

They expected to have an encounter with other types of fish during their excursion. This was not the encounter they expected.

Another Great White Shark has been spotted off the coast of New Jersey. The video that the US Coast Guard posted shows a curious fish swimming up a boat near Sea Isle City, according to a report from 6ABC.

In the video, you can even hear the disbelief of the fisherman.

Apparently, this shark clocked in at over 1,000 pounds and was as long as 12 feet.

At the beginning of May, another massive Great White, one that has been tracked for some time now, showed up along the New Jersey Coast.

As summer starts to heat up. Beach goers should absolutely be aware of their surroundings. Sharks pose an unseen hazard within our waters.

Lifeguards, if spotting a shark off close to swimmers, will call out the warning and alert you to either get out or not get in.

Keep an eye on the sand and the stands. Shark attacks can happen unproved and at any time. Keep this at the top of your safety list when you are enjoying our beautiful new jersey beaches this year.

