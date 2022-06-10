Great White Shark From Sea Isle City Encounter May Have Been Spotted Again

It's a big ocean and there are a lot of sharks in there - but, could a great white shark, spotted off Sea Isle City last weekend have been spotted again?

Anything's possible.

Last Saturday, three fishermen had a close encounter with a great white shark, just a few feet from their boat. It happened in Townsends Inlet, just off the coast from Sea Isle City.

Now, a Whale Watching boat, which was following a large pod of dolphins, may have had its own encounter with the same shark:

Could it have been the same shark? Again, anything is possible.

There are great white sharks up and down the East Coast, but seeing one is rare. Seeing the same one twice? Even more rare.

SOURCE: Cape May Whale Watcher

