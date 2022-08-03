Montgomery County, PA Lottery Ticket Wins $1 Million

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold in Montgomery County, PA just won an incredible $1 million prize in last Friday's record breaking Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The news was shared by lottery officials for the first time on Monday in a press release issued to the media.

The ticket was sold at one of the busiest convienence stores in the area. Yeah, it was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown, PA, according to their statement.

That tickets matched all five of the white balls, but it did not match the Mega Ball. The ticket holder did NOT select the Megaplier option, which would have increased the prize total up to $3 million, lottery officials say.

The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67. The Mega Ball was 14.

It was not immediately clear if the winner has claimed the ticket at this point. However, players have one year to claim their winnings in the state of Pennsylvania.

If you may recall, the Mega Millions jackpot was INSANELY huge last Friday night. It was actually worth $1.33 billion.

As for the BILLION dollar grand prize winner in Illinois, we also don't know their identity. But we do know that a single ticket, which was sold in Illinois, won the grand prize of Friday's lottery drawing. That winner can remain anynomous, according to the state law.

Back closer to home, Pennsylvania lottery officials also shared more good news this week. They revealed that a Powerball lottery ticket won a $150,000 prize in Philadelphia for Saturday night (July 30)'s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Posh Fuel & Food, 8901 Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia. That's in the Roxborough area.