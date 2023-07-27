The news was shared was announced by the Pennsylvania lottery announced on Thursday (July 27).

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at the ACME Market in Upper Darby. That's the store located at 815 North Landsdowne Avenue in Upper Darby, Pa.

What type of ticket hit the jackpot? Well, it was a $3,000,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off ticket.

It costs $30 to purchase one of those tickets, The Pennsylvania Lottery says, but the grand prize is a whopping $3 million. There are five tickets that will match the $3 million grand prize, according to the lottery. All tickets, of course, are randomly distributed to retailers throughout the state.

It's unclear if the ticket has been claimed (or by whom). But we do know that they will receive a bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Just for selling the ticket, by the way, the ACME store will receive a $10,000 bonus, according to the Pa. Lottery.

MORE WINNING: Two New Jersey Lottery Tickets Win $1 Million in Friday's Mega Millions Drawing

Meanwhile, two New Jersey lottery tickets each won a $1 million prize in Friday night's (July 21)'s Mega Millions drawing. They were sold at the Jersey Shore.

The winning tickets, which matched the five white balls drawn, were sold at these retailers:

ShopRite #623, Routes 36 & 71 in West Long Branch, NJ

Wegmans Food Market, 1104 Route 35 in Ocean, NJ

Other tickets won smaller prizes as well. Click here to find out where those tickets were sold.

ANOTHER WINNER: $2 Million Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania This Week

Plus, a Powerball Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania recently won $2 million.

That ticket matched all five of the white balls that were drawn in the July 19 lottery. The ticket was sold at the Walmart in DuBois, Pa. That's at 20 Industrial Drive in Clearfield County.

The player selected the Power Play option to increase the prize from $1 million up to $2 million. It did not, however, match the red Powerball.

In that same drawing, however, a grand prize ticket was sold at a retailer in Los Angeles, California. That winning ticket will take home nearly $1 billion.



