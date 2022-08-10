Something many attractions don't think about often enough: being a more inclusive space for people with autism and other sensitivities. So it's nice to see that this popular family-friendly attraction is paying attention to that!

The Adventure Aquarium in Camden NJ, in partnership with Shriners Children's Philadelphia, will be hosting a F.I.S.H. Night (Family Inclusive Sensory Hours) for autistic guests and those with other sensory sensitivities. The event takes place August 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

When you think about going to an aquarium on a typical day, it can be loud, crowded, and over-stimulating, which can make it harder for those who are more sensitive to these things to properly enjoy the space.

FISH night will be like any other trip to the aquarium, except they'll lower the music volume, brighten the lights to accommodate for post-daylight hours, and it'll be much less crowded. This way, everyone can enjoy the aquarium the way they deserve!

Photo by Caroline Hernandez on Unsplash Photo by Caroline Hernandez on Unsplash loading...

There will also be an appearance from the Scuba Tooth Fairy! She'll be in the tanks collecting shark teeth of all different sizes. She'll be diving from 5:45-6:30 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m!

Check back on the Adventure Aquarium Instagram page to see when they'll be having any future FISH nights!

If you're interesting in coming to the aquarium during these special hours, buy your tickets and reserve your space HERE.

See Inside The Crocodile Hunter Lodge at Steve Irwin's Australia Zoo (PHOTOS)