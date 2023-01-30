This Throwback Arcade Is The Reason We Need More Arcades In NJ

I think I may have found one of the coolest day adventures in our area. Something that’s missing from society in 2023 is arcades being more prevalent in our everyday lives but this Morristown arcade is trying to change that.

The Morristown Game Vault is full of a bunch of different throwback games and even some new ones too.

NJ.com wrote about this palace and I just think it’s such a fun thing to start bringing back to malls, movie theaters, etc.

I grew up when the only places you could go play an arcade game was down the shore or at Dave and Busters, but I so wish that arcades would come back to being more common in different malls and businesses. There’s really nothing better than feeling like a kid again playing Pacman or Space Invaders.

If you’ve never seen the Morristown Game Vault before, it’s one of the coolest arcades I think I’ve ever seen. Before turning into a retro arcade game vault, the building was a bank which is why this arcade has such a cool vibe to it.

This arcade is open 7 days a week and even hosts birthday parties. I wish this place was around when I was a kid because this sounds like a legendary party. The coolest part about this arcade is that it’s open pretty late, especially on weekends.

Its hours are Monday - Thursday, 11:30 am to 10 pm, Friday 11:30 am to Midnight, Saturday 10 a to midnight, and Sunday 10 am - 10 pm. Obviously, judging by their hours, this place is for adults too which seems like a dream to me.

This place would fully make me feel like a kid again and isn’t that the best feeling? Morristown Game Vault is located at 22 South St, Morristown, NJ, 07960.

