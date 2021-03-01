Most Expensive House For Sale In Cherry Hill Township

At the moment it is being said that buying a house is a great investment because interest is at an "all-time low." Maybe that is true but what if you are saving for your dream house and not settling for anything less? You are trying to go big with a 2 million dollar home.

If you have that mentality we found a $2,300,000 house for you in the Cherry Hill Township area. It is a beautiful house.

According to Zillow, this $2.3 million house has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Personally, I fell in love with the all white and gold kitchen. It just looked perfect for holiday dinners. The rooms are great sizes and there’s an amazing walk-in closet.

The only thing that always gets me with these million-dollar homes is, why do they not have pools? You are paying so much money and you don't have a pool for those nasty hot and humid summer days. I'm all for the pools.

It was stated on Zillow that this is a new home also and it was built in 2018. This house has only been on the market for a little over two weeks.