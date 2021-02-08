Most People Don’t Consider Valentine’s Day to be a “Real” Holiday

Valentine’s Day is coming up on February 14th, and couples everywhere are getting ready to spend the day treating each other. Whether you have been together for years, months, or weeks Valentine’s Day is definitely one of the most important days of the year for couples. However, it seems not everyone has been hit by Cupid’s bow. According to YouGov, most Americans don’t consider Valentine’s Day to be a “real” holiday.

In a recent poll conducted by YouGov of more than 21,000 US adults, 57% say that Valentine’s Day is only celebrated because of societal pressure. Florists, greeting card companies, and candy makers commercialize this day so much that only 28% of people polled believe that it is a “real” holiday and should be celebrated as such. YouGov continued to break down the data by gender saying that 30% of men believe Valentine’s Day is “real” while only 25% of women believe the same. However, the majority of both genders say it is “made up” and should not be considered a “real” holiday.

In a slightly surprising turn of events, even though 57% of people think that the holiday isn’t “real”, the same amount still think highly of Valentine’s Day. YouGov’s data proves that only 14% of Americans have a negative opinion on the occasion while 26% are neutral on the topic.

No matter what your stance is on the topic there is one thing we can all agree on about February 15th or what I like to call national discount candy day.