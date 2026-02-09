This Valentine's Day, Chris & the Crew want to give you a bit of a Valentine's Day Do Over and you could win a $250 gift card to our visit friends at Michael's Jewelers with 94.5 PST.

Simply tell us about your WORST first date down below. Did he mention that he was still living with his ex? Or did he cry multiple times on the date? Give us ALL of the embarrassing details down below for your chance to win the gift card. Think of it as a Valentine's Day Do-Over!

We'll read some of our favorites on the air and pick one to win on Thursday morning and another on Friday morning at 9:10 a.m.

We'll read some of our favorites on the air and pick one to win on Thursday morning and another on Friday morning at 9:10 a.m. each one will win a $250 gift card.

Get our free mobile app

94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply. Contest runs through Friday, February 13 at 5:59 a.m. ET. Two randomly selected entries will be awarded a prize (one winner on Thursday 2/12 and another on Friday 2/13).

Thanks to our sponsor: Michael's Jewelers. Visit their new flagship store in Yardley, PA. It's home to the area's only bridal boutique specializing in engagement rings and wedding bands. They have the most extensive collection of settings, wedding bands and loose diamonds in the entire area. They're online at JewelryByMJ.com

Plus, coming soon: check out Michael's Jewelers new Langhorne location (opening early 2026), as their Fairless Hills store moves to Langhorne Square (located near the Marshalls and Renders stores). They'll offer the largest selection of fashion and bridal jewelry in the area (plus, on-site jewelry repair).

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!