Happy Valentine's Day.

If you still haven't figured out what to do to celebrate, I know you're not alone.

But, not to worry, there are many restaurants right here in Central New Jersey that are making the cutest heart-shaped pizzas for the occasion.

If you show up with one of these for your Valentine, you're scoring some points. How can you go wrong.

Maryna Iaroshenko Maryna Iaroshenko loading...

There's a great Facebook group, "Mercer - Bucks - Central Jersey Eateries" that you need to join.

It's constant restaurant talk. Who doesn't love talking about where they've found the best food in the area?

Warning, the food pictures will make you crazy hungry and wanting to jump in your car and head out to eat.

Get our free mobile app

The other day, the group put together a list of the places in Central Jersey where you and your Valentine could get a heart shaped pizza.

The list topped out at more than 50. Wow.

Here are just a few of those mentioned.

I'd place your order right away if I were you. These will be quite popular, I'm sure.

Massimo's Cucina - Robbinsville

Panatieri's Flemington

Not only do they have heart shaped pizza, they also make adorable pepperoni roses.

Ruben's Pizza in Ewing

You can get your pizza plain or with any topping.

Palermo's Bordentown

You can get a pizza or tomato pie.

Salerno's 3 in Ewing

Another place that has pepperoni roses, but you had to pre-order them.

Bella Mia in Mansfield

They also have sweet treats available.

Slice of Brooklyn in Hamilton Township (Mercer County)

They have the cutest pizza boxes with hearts all over the top. So cute.

Brothers on 33 - Hamilton Township (Mercer County)

You can call them or order online.

La Piazza Ristorante in Allentown

Oh my gosh. They have chocolate and strawberry pizzas. Yum.

There you have it. A heart-shaped pizza is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Enjoy.

Happy Valentine's Day.

25 Retired Candy Heart Sayings That Won't See Another Valentine's Day Candy hearts are a Valentine's Day tradition. They seem to be in just about every candy aisle in February. But some of their messages haven't always stood the test of time. Here is a look at 25 retired messages you will no longer find on candy hearts. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll