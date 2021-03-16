Move Over Labs! The French Bulldog Is About to Become America’s Favorite Pooch

Getty Images

Could the French bulldog become America’s favorite purebred pooch? Frenchies just came in second only to longtime leaders Labrador retrievers in the American Kennel Club’s latest rankings.

They’re set to be released Wednesday.

The rest of the top 10 includes German shepherds; golden retrievers; bulldogs; poodles; beagles; Rottweilers; German shorthaired pointers; and dachshunds.

They reflect the relative numbers of purebreds, mainly puppies, that were added last year to the oldest U.S. dog registry.

French bulldogs ranked a distant 82nd three decades ago but began gaining popularity in the late 1990s.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

 

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

Filed Under: French Bulldog, Labradors
Categories: Articles, Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top