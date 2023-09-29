This has got to be one of the most Jersey cocktails I’ve ever seen in my entire life. When we think of foods that describe New Jersey we think of fresh produce, bagels, pizza, and Italian food.

If you’re into dirty martinis and more savory-tasting drinks, you have to try this martini that’s being served in East Rutherford, New Jersey that is for sure worth checking out.

I can’t lie, I have been extremely into the dirty martini vibe lately, so I really really want to try this specialty drink at Anabella’s House of Mozzarella in East Rutherford.

The crew at Anabella’s House of Mozzarella have created what is known as the Mozzarella Martini and I can’t lie, it looks delicious. There’s a video currently posted to the restaurant’s social media accounts that shows a step-by-step, in-depth video on how they create the most New Jersey drink that’s ever been created in my opinion.

First off they add vodka to a shaker, cream that they take from a batch of fresh mozzarella made in-house, and just a tiny bit of their homemade pesto. It gets shaken up and served in a chilled martini glass.

This may now sound the most appetizing to some, but it sounds delicious to me. You can try out some of their award-winning mozzarella, housemade cheesecake, pasta dishes, calamari, steaks and so much more.

This has to be the destination for your next night out in New Jersey! Anabella’s House of Mozzarella is located at 900 Paterson Plank Road, East Rutherford, NJ!

