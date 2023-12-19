Our favorite Scottish Nanny is headed to Philadelphia... for the first time ever!

Of course, we're talking about Mrs. Dobutfire, and she'll be taking over the stage in Philadelphia soon.

Yes, the incredible 2023-24 Broadway Series at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia will roll on this February, and it's going to feature one of the best stories of our generation, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Mrs. Doubtfire (The Musical) Will Hit the Academy of Music in February 2024

Mrs. Doubtfire (the musical) will hit the Academy of Music this February as part of their 2023-24 Broadway Series.

The show, which first opened on Broadway in 2021, closed after only 83 regular performances. But it has taken on a new life in the national tour.

For the tour, critically acclaimed Rob McClure is reprising his role as Mrs. Doubtfire. He'll star alongside Maggie Lakes (his real-life wife) in the show as Miranda.

Of course, the show is the musical adaptation of the hit 1993 film, starring Robin Williams. So fans will get to see Mrs. Doubtfire's transformation live on stage nightly.

McClure recently told 6ABC that he understood the pressure of working on a character that we all love so much, and he did his best to bring her character to life. And by the way, he's from the Philly area! So this show is a homecoming for him.

“Good news, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire is funny and heartwarming – a very entertaining, very good time," NY Stage Review writes.

Tickets Are On Sale For Mrs. Doubtfire in Philadelphia Right Now

Tickets are on sale right now for Mrs. Doubtfire at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. The shows will run from Tuesday, February 6, 2024, through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

With great seats still available for many performances. Click here to learn more and purchase your tickets now.

However, you should hurry. This is sure to be one of the year's biggest shows in Philly.

Naturally, the featured cocktail during the show will be the "Run By Fruiting" — which is a red sangria drink. It'll be served at Volver and the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' concession stands:

Mrs. Doubtfire Is a Heartwarming & Nostalgic Tale

The story — first told in the 1987 novel Madame Doubtfire — centers around Daniel Hillard and his family. Hillard is a voice actor and a father of three. When his wife Miranda asks for a divorce, Daniel begins working for the family as their Scottish nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire. And that's where the story continues.

As a kid of the '90s, I watched the movie on REPEAT constantly. I cannot wait to see this show.

I REGRETTED missing it on Broadway, but I won't be missing this one in Philly.