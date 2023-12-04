It's a Philadelphia tradition! And it's back for yet another year. The Mummers will once again strut their stuff down Broad Street (and across Philadelphia) on New Year's Day.

The 2024 Mummers Parade will mark the 124th year for the parade, which is the oldest continuous folk parade in the nation. It was recently named the Best holiday parade in the nation in a Readers' Choice poll conducted by USA Today.

Philadelphia Celebrates The New Year With Annual Mummers Day Parade

The Mummers are made up of over 40 organized clubs throughout the city — categorized into five divisions the comic and wench brigades, fancy brigades, string bands, and more. They're all competing to win bragging rights for the rest of the new year.

Below we have a guide to everything you need to know for this year's festivities:

What time does the Mummers parade begin?

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Mummers Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day (January 1, 2024).

Philadelphia Celebrates The New Year With Annual Mummers Parade

More than 10,000 mummers are expected to strut their stuff across Philadelphia.

What is the parade route for the Mummers parade?

The parade kicks off at 17th and Market Street. It turns at City Hall and heads south down Broad Street before ending at Washington Avenue.

Philadelphia Celebrates The New Year With Annual Mummers Day Parade

What is the rain date for the Mummers Parade?

If necessary, the rain date for the parade is scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2024, organizers say.

What time is the Fancy Brigade Finale?

The Fancy Brigade Finale will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Philadelphia Celebrates The New Year With Annual Mummers Parade

Tickets cost $38 for the morning show, and $28 for the evening show. You can click here to purchase them and learn more.

How Can I watch the 2024 Mummers Parade on TV?

MeTV2 will be covering the parade this year (this is a change from past years when the parade aired on PHL17).

Coverage starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. MeTV2. It can also be viewed online at WFMZ.com.

Philadelphia Celebrates The New Year With Annual Mummers Parade

How Can I Watch The 2024 Mummers Parade in Person?

It is free to view the Mummers parade along the route. Be warned, however, here are ticketed areas in bleacher seats. Those are located new City Hall and Dilworth Park. "

Info and tickets can be found by clicking here.

What are the Street Closures Around the Mummers Parade Route?

Street closures and parking restrictions will start as early as Friday, December 29 in the immediate parade area. The closures and restrictions will ramp up throughout the weekend before they reopen at approximately 6 p.m. on New Year's Day evening.

Philadelphia Celebrates The New Year With Annual Mummers Parade

You can click here to view a complete list of closures that are in the area of the parade route (as posted by Philadelphia's 6 ABC).

What's the After Party for the Mummer's Parade on Two Street in South Philadelphia?

After the Mummers Parade, a celebration has famously taken place amongst the neighbors on Two Street in South Philadelphia every New Year's evening.

Philadelphia Celebrates The New Year With Annual Mummers Parade

Be warned: it's where the party gets wild especially as it gets later into the evening.

