National Marble Tournament Happening This Week in Wildwood, NJ

If you're in Wildwood this week, you may see a bunch of kids playing marbles on the beach. It's not just for fun. It's serious business. Lol.

The National Marble Tournament is once again taking place at the Jersey Shore until Thursday this week, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

I didn't even know this was a thing until I saw it on the news this morning while getting ready for work. The four day tournament is happening right on the beach after a two year pandemic break.

Thirty kids from all across the country are competing. Their ages range from 7 to 14 years old. Over 1,200 marble games will be played. Wow. This is no joke.

The competitors aren't just playing for fun. They're playing for scholarship money.

Also, two skilled marble players, or Mibsters as they're called, will be crowned King and Queen of Marbles on Thursday. That's quite an honor to those in the marble world.

Do you know how to play marbles? I didn't, so I looked it up online. I think I've found a new hobby.

Here's how according to Persil:

- Make a circle 3 feet wide. You can draw it with chalk outside or use string or a jump rope inside.

- Choose your shooter marble, which should be the biggest one in the pack.

- Put 5 - 10 marbles in the middle of the circle.

- When it's your turn, kneel outside the ring and flick your shooter marble out of your fist with your thumb, aiming to hit as many marbles as you can out of the circle.

- If you knock any marbles out of the circle, keep them and have another turn.

- If you don't knock any marbles out of the ring, leave your shooter marble in the ring and wait your turn while the other players take a turn.

- Keep going until the circle is empty.

This could be a new party game for you and your friends. Imagine playing with cocktails? Lol.

Good luck to all those competing.

