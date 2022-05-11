Wildwood New Jersey is fantastical, lively place. If you ask me, you haven't really experienced New Jersey in its entirety if you've never been there at least once. It's full of attention-grabbing attractions, events, people... and places. Even the most obscure places are conversation starters.

But this house is something else.

Welcome to 6000 Atlantic Avenue. Definitely one of the stand-out fixtures in Wildwood. You've probably seen it if you've been down by the shore. Driving by this place, you can't not look at it. I myself have driven past it a couple times, and I almost broke my neck turning my head to get a better look.

Built in 2007, this 5,016 sq. ft. single family home with an estimated home value of just over $3,000,000 is currently off the market, according to Realtor.com.

Whoever designed this place, definitely wanted to make a statement. It looks more like an Italian villa. No shade to whoever lives here now, but there's just... a lot going on here.

Let's start with the color. The sunny lemon yellow is sure to catch your eye....and possibly momentarily blind you.

And what about the white statues and water fountain so prominently featured on the exterior? And...are those palm trees? I can't decide if we're in a Roman palace garden or a Florida resort.

And the balconies! They make me want to push my way through those arched double doors with a flourish, Elsa-style, and lean over the balcony donned in my red fur-trimmed satin robe saying "Why no, detective... I have no idea how my obscenely rich husband has disappeared under mysterious circumstances!"

Grab your marshmallows. It's time for a friendly Reddit roast.

What do you think of this place? Let us know!

