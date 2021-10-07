Netflix Plans to Edit Phone Numbers Out of ‘Squid Game’ Following Prank Call Debacle

Squid Game viewers have realized that one of the phone numbers seen on the show is an actual phone number — and some fans have been prank calling the unlucky person on the other end of the line!

Netflix and Siren Pictures initially believed that they didn’t have enough numbers shown on screen to depict an actual, working phone number on the mysterious calling cards featured in Squid Game. However, it turns out one of the numbers dialed up a real line, sparking thousands to call the number for themselves. But they didn't reach the Front Man when they called.

According to CNN, the owner of the phone number has been identified as Kim Gil-young. She explained that despite receiving thousands of calls, she cannot change her number as she has been using it for her business for 16 years, and the number is already used in advertising materials.

Kim has received so much attention over the debacle that South Korean presidential candidate Huh Kyung-young even offered 100 million won (roughly $85,000 USD) to purchase the number.

“I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in Squid Game is suffering serious damage from prank calls. I would like to buy the number for 100 million won,” he said per the South China Morning Post.

Thankfully, the streaming giant now says they are editing some scenes to remove the phone number, which is featured on the invitation cards given to potential players of the game. The number can be spotted in both the trailer and the series.

The survival drama show is so popular that it is now the first Korean series to become the No. 1 most streamed show on Netflix in the United States.