New ‘Black Widow’ Clip Shows Off a Wild Chase Scene

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel showed off a brand-new clip from Black Widow, their long-awaited return to movie theaters and the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The clip is about a straightforward as it gets: Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in a wild chase, tailed by someone on a motorcycle. Shots are fired, fenders and dented, and car doors are torn completely off their hinges. Supposedly Black Widow has no superpowers, but clearly that’s not quite true; she has the ability to make insurance car premiums go up anywhere she gets behind the wheel.

You can watch the new Black Widow clip below:

Who is chasing the Black Widows? Why are they chasing them? Where are they going? That’s the stuff you’ll have to pay to see the movie to find out.

Here is Black Widow’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Black Widow debuts in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (i.e. you gotta pay extra on top of your monthly subscription to watch it) on July 9.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Marvel’s Complete Phase Four Movie Lineup Here’s every movie Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Four of their cinematic universe.