If you're into those real-life, hometown, coming of age, "human-to-human" movies, put this one on your radar. Because it has an excellent cast AND it was filmed right in New Jersey!

"A Good Person", a rated R drama written and directed by Zach Braff (who you may know from "Scrubs") just dropped its first trailer, and it looks like it's about to be a must-watch movie in 2023!

The movie stars big names, like Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, and Molly Shannon.

The movie is close to home for Braff; It was filmed here in his home state of New Jersey in in South Orange and Maplewood in 2021. You can see a few landmarks in the movie trailer. Here you can see Pugh stand at a NJ Transit South Orange train platform:

Florence Pugh, who also produced the movie with Braff, her ex-boyfriend, stars as "Allison" a young woman "whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident," according to IMDb.

Freeman plays "Daniel" a veteran, and Allison's boyfriend's father. Based on the trailer, as Pugh's character goes through turmoil, the two seem to grow a close relationship.

This looks like such a human, heart-felt movie. Given the fact that Pugh and Freeman are such powerhouse actors, it's bound to pack an emotional punch. It'll be released only in theaters March 24, 2023. Check out the trailer for yourself:

Will you be checking this movie out next year?

