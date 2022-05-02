‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: Olivia Wilde’s Sexy Sci-Fi Thriller

Olivia Wilde made a very impressive transition from acting to directing with 2019’s Booksmart, about a pair of girls about to graduate high school. Her follow-up, Don’t Worry Darling, looks like a major step up in ambition and scope. It’s a period film that seems to blend elements of erotic and conspiracy thrillers with a bit of science fiction and social commentary as well.

Florence Pugh stars as a woman happily married to her husband, played by Harry Styles, and living in some kind of planned community where all of the men work for something called the “Victory Project.” Well that doesn’t sound ominous at all!

The impressive and extremely good looking cast also includes Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine. Take a look at the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.

Don’t Worry Darling is scheduled to open in theaters on September 23.

