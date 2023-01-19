Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?

Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.

If you head out to this Atlantic City, NJ bar when it opens this spring though, you won't have to worry about it. Good Dog Bar will be opening down in AC and will be a 100% dog-friendly bar and restaurant.

According to pressofatlanticcity, there will be outdoor seating srea that is completely dog friendly and will be full of freshly filled water bowls and treats, but the dogs will not be allowed inside of the bar. This is seriously one of the coolest bar ideas I’ve ever heard of and so smart!

Now if you bring your pups to the boardwalk or onto the beach, there’s a place you know you can go for lunch or dinner after! One of my favorite places to head for the weekend in the summer is Atlantic City.

There are so many cool tourist attractions that even people from New Jersey love to go check out, so I’ll for sure find myself at Good Dog. The original Good Dog Bar opened in Philadelphia and it was inspired by the owners’ chocolate lab, Dylan. Now, Dave Garry and Heather Gleason have dedicated this space to their love for their furry friends.

The new bar, Good Dog Bar, will be located at 3426 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Plans for an opening day haven’t been put into effect yet, but the owners have announced that they should be ready by this Spring, just in time for the summer rush!

