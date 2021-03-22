New Fast Food Chicken Restaurant Opens TODAY in Mt. Holly

There's a new fast food chicken restaurant opening its doors in the area TODAY (Monday, March 22nd), according to the Burlington County Times, and it sounds like it could make you forget about that other fast food chicken place that's closed on Sundays. Wink, wink.

The new restaurant is called Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken and it's located on bustling Route 38 in Mt. Holly. It open today for the first time at 11am. It's the first of its kind in that area, so the locals can't wait to try it. It was supposed to open back in December, but, the pandemic delayed some construction supplies.

The main owner, Michael Colby, who lives in Hainesport, was quoted in the article as saying, "We want people to crave our chicken." They just might with celebrity chef, Fabio Viviani, as part owner of the restaurant, You may recognize the name of one of the other owners...Ryan Howard, former Philadelphia Phillies player.

Colbie's will have a southern feel. There will be indoor seating (cafeteria style), outdoor seating, and a drive thru. You'll also be able to get it delivered through DoorDash and Grubhub.

Curious about this new place myself, I checked out Colbie's Facebook page, and wow, I can't wait to try it. The "Southern Charm" with Mild Cheddar Cheese, Candied Bacon, Frizzled Onions, and Kickin' Bourbon Sauce looks amazing. You can see the entire menu here.

Colbie's hours are:

Sunday - Thursday: 7am - 10pm

Friday and Saturday: 7am - 11pm

Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken is located at 1643 Route 38 West, Mount Holly, NJ.

Go check it out.