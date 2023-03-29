Baseball fans rejoice. It's that time of year already. March 30th is opening day of Major League baseball and although the Phillies are on the road to start the season, I wanted to fill you in on some new food choices at Citizens Bank Park from Aramark Sports and Entertainment.

I saw in Philadelphia Business Journal that there's a new concession area this year that will be paying tribute to the beloved old Phillies manager, Charlie Manuel, who led the Phillies to their second World Series championship in 2008 (he was manager from 2005 to 2013).

It's called Uncle Charlie's Steaks is going to be in section 109 serving mouth-watering cheesesteaks on Liscio's Bakery rolls. Yummm.

Federal Donuts in the ballpark will be offering chicken tenders for the first time. They'll come with an "Everything Rooster" dipping sauce.

There are a few new things available for a limited time. For spring only you'll find a jerk chicken sandwich on a brioche roll with pickle slaw and fried plantains in section 143.

South Philly Disco Fries (featuring roast pork, melted sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe, and roasted red peppers).

At Pass and Stow near Third Base Plaza you'll see Mexican Street Popcorn ("tossed in-house with tajin spice, lime and cotija cheese")

Wow. You're not just going to see the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, you're going to eat. This is some good stuff. You could do a little food tour around the stadium.

Don't forget pizza fans, Manco Manco pizza, a very popular pizza that's on the boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ is also available.

Good luck to the Phillies this season, let's go all the way.

