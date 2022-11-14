New Italian Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Lambertville, NJ

I have some exciting news. After some unexpected delays, the opening date has been set for the new Italian restaurant in the old Liberty Hall in Lambertville.

You're finally going to get to sit at the Tavola Rustica on Tuesday, November 22nd. You know what that is, right?

Tavola Rustica means "rustic table"...the kind of table where family and friends gather, eat great food and tell stories from the good 'ole days. Are you getting the vibe?

The new restaurant is called Tavola Rustica and Forneria. Everything served will remind you of Sunday dinner with the ones you love. Sounds like my kind of place.

The menu is simple, hearty and delicious, filled with all your favorite Italian classics. You'll enjoy Terra Cotta Fired Pizza. Doesn't that sounds delicious? You'll be able to build your own pizza with different doughs like original/vegan, whole wheat, or Gluten Free (Cauliflower) and a variety of toppings.

The new owners are no strangers to the local restaurant scene...it's the Gretalia Hospitality Group. The group also owns all of the PJ's Pancake House locations, Osteria Procaccini, Trattoria Procaccini, Mi Espana, More Than Q and Union Boil.

I spoke with one of the owners, John Procaccini, and he said he's looking forward to the Grand Opening of Tavola Rustica. "Liberty Hall was well loved. The flood in September destroyed them, unfortunately. We hope to fill their big shoes and continue what Liberty Hall started, serving the Lambertville residents, and become rooted in this wonderful community."

Tavola Rustica is located at 243 North Union Street, Lambertville. Remember, opening day is Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The Gretalia Hospitality Group is also opening another PJ's Pancake House location in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) soon. It will be located where the old Fame Diner was. The diner will be torn down and the new restaurant will be built in the same footprint.

